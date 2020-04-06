Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.08.
PAM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 448,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,169. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Pampa Energia
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
