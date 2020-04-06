Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.08.

PAM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 448,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,169. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its position in Pampa Energia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,507,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

