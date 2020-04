Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.08.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

PAM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 448,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,169. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its position in Pampa Energia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,507,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa EnergĂ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.