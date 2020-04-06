Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 1,705,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,748. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,983,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.