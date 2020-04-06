PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PBF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered PBF Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered PBF Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $689.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.33%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,789,988 shares of company stock valued at $53,810,332. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,571,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,481,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 689,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 524,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

