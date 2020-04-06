PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBFX. Raymond James downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of PBFX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 14,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 83.83%. PBF Logistics’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.75%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 104.52%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 185,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $806,791.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 280,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,465. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares in the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.