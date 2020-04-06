Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE PEI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.13. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 92.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,077,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 91,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

