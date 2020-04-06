Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of PUB traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.88. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $66,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Len E. Williams acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $88,695.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $994,800. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

