PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.56.

Shares of PKI traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.23. 83,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,112,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

