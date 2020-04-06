Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Raymond James

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ping Identity from to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.18.

NYSE PING traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. 9,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,316. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

