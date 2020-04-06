Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $543,966.60 and approximately $160.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00988820 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00051617 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,054,258 coins and its circulating supply is 416,793,822 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

