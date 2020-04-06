Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.80. 872,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

