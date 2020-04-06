Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Plains GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Plains GP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 325,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains GP news, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $55,888,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $32,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,971,000 after buying an additional 1,413,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9,139.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 940,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 930,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $16,818,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

