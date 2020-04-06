PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised PLDT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PLDT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of PHI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,502. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. PLDT has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PLDT by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

