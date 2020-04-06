PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $155.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $10.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.