PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Shares of PNC traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 1,615,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,284. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.47.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

