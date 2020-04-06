PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.77.
Shares of PNC traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 1,615,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,284. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.
In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
