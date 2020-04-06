Polymath Price Reaches $0.0197 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, UEX and Huobi. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $9.65 million and $6.75 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00595928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007756 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,868,304 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, UEX, IDEX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Bitbns, DDEX, Huobi, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, LATOKEN, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

