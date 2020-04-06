Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,872. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,508,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 256,077 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 207,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 94,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

