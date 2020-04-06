PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Mizuho

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRAH. Barclays dropped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,574. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

