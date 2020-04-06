Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

PRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

PRVL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 144,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

