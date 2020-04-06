Profile Utility Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,758.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Coinnest, LBank and Bit-Z. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $65,326.86 and $7,758.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030444 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000435 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,891.42 or 1.00888655 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000896 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070724 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001530 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

