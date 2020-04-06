Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Get Progress Software alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Progress Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.