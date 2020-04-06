Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,526. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,703,000 after acquiring an additional 281,413 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,627,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.