Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QGEN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.54.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 73,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qiagen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

