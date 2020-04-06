R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RCMT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R C M Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. R C M Technologies has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million. Equities analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of R C M Technologies worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

