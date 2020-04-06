Raymond James Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $53.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.78.

RPD traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,347. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.24. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,399,146. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after buying an additional 182,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 483,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,986,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

