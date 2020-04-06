Raymond James Increases Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $155.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $124.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.33. 2,793,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,414 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

