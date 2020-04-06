Raymond James Increases Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $155.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $124.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.33. 2,793,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,414 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
Further Reading: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.