Raymond James Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $183.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.42.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.55. 40,486,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

