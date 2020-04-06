Raymond James Trims Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price to $70.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Get Godaddy alerts:

GDDY stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. 144,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Godaddy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $64,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.