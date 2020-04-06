Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REPH. BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 296,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after buying an additional 165,862 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,674 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

