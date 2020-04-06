Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.71.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,350. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar acquired 1,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,416 shares in the company, valued at $454,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $144,610. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 146,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.