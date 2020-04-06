Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Violet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of RDVT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.58. Red Violet has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Violet by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Red Violet during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

