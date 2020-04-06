Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RWT. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. 8,391,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781,378. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 46.21%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 171,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 196,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

