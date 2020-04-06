Refereum (RFR) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Bittrex and DDEX. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $344,941.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.02574330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00200637 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, Cobinhood, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

