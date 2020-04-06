Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNST. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renasant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

RNST stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 595,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Renasant by 420.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

