Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RGEN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.71.

RGEN traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 431,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,540. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 228.89, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Repligen’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Cox sold 1,858 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $179,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,228 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Repligen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

