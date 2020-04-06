Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

REZI has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.65.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $484.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,049 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after buying an additional 2,810,490 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,531,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,924,000 after buying an additional 2,429,195 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after buying an additional 1,678,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $16,507,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

