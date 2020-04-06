Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rogers from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.67.

ROG stock traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.11. 192,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30. Rogers has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

