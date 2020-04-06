Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.46. 4,714,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,016,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Roku has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,322 shares of company stock worth $27,924,360 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

