Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $363.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKTX. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.43.

Shares of MKTX traded up $9.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.86 and its 200-day moving average is $356.21. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $241.12 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $7,108,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

