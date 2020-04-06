Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $58.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut CarMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.61.

CarMax stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,200. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

