Royal Bank of Canada Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $46.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.11.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $7.45 on Friday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

