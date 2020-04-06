RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RTIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

RTI Surgical stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 382,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,918. RTI Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new stake in RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,165,000. State Street Corp raised its position in RTI Surgical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

