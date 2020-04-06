Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAFM. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised Sanderson Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of SAFM traded up $8.65 on Thursday, reaching $115.31. 348,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.26. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

