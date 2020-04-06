SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 6,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.21. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 19.18%. Analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.