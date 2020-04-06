ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.
SCSC stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 216,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25.
In other ScanSource news, VP Matthew Dean acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ScanSource by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
Featured Story: Outperform Rating
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.