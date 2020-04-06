SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of SCPL stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 264,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,112. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 379,183 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $2,462,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 632.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 98,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

