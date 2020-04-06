Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DNB Markets cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.56.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,810. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $864.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.