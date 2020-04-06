SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 919,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 213,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.