Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

SHIP remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Thursday. 15,073,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,973. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

