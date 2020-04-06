Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Bank of America

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 599,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,436. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

