Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.25 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 13,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $122.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.46. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

